Hill (knee) was cleared for a return to practice Thursday.

Hill had spent the first 10 weeks of the season on the PUP list recovering from a knee injury he suffered in December of 2017. The Ravens now have up to three weeks to decide whether they will activate him to the 53-man roster or move him to injured reserve. The fact that Hill is cleared for practice is certainly a positive sign for a possible activation to the 53-man roster.

