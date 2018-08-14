Ravens' Jaylen Hill: Expected to remain on PUP
Hill (knee) is expected to stay on the PUP to start the regular season, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Hill suffered a torn ACL and MCL back in December, and with the injury typically taking up to nine months of recovery time, it's no surprise that Hill is slated to start the regular season on the sideline. He'll be forced to miss the first six games of the regular season if he remains on the PUP.
