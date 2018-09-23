Brown grabbed five of nine targets for 86 yards during Sunday's 27-14 win over Denver.

Brown feasted on a depleted Denver secondary on Sunday, particularly while speeding past rookie Isaac Yiadom for a 44-yard gain in the second quarter. Remember those Ravens offenses of the past few seasons that were pretty much three yards and a cloud of dust whether running or passing? Not anymore. Brown's speed is adding a new dimension to Baltimore's offense, hauling in the football at a 18.5-yards-per-catch clip. He next takes on a Pittsburgh defense that has been exploited in the passing game thus far this season.