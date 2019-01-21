Brown caught 42 of 97 targets for 715 yards and five scores in 16 games for Baltimore in 2018.

Brown averaged a career-high 17.0 yards per catch in his first year with the Ravens, but an atrocious 43-percent catch rate (third worst in NFL) bombed his fantasy value. The narrative may have been different if Joe Flacco remained the starting quarterback all year, though, as Brown was on pace for 1,068.8 yards and 6.4 touchdowns before Flacco was benched ahead of Week 11. Comparatively, Brown averaged just 12.8 yards per game with Lamar Jackson under center -- which doesn't bode well for Browns' fantasy stock in 2019.