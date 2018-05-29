Coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned Dixon as a player who has "started to really jump" during practice the last week, the Ravens' official site reports.

Harbaugh indicated that Dixon had to knock some rust off after an extended layoff from football, but that he's looked really good over the past week. Returning starter Alex Collins figures to remain in the mix for the Ravens in 2018, but Dixon has proven productive in the past when on the field. As a rookie in 2016, he averaged 4.3 yards per tote and caught 30 passes 162 yards. Should he carve out a secondary role that includes consistent usage in the passing game, Dixon may warrant fantasy consideration in some PPR formats.