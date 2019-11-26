Dixon (knee) worked out with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dixon suffered a fractured knee during the preseason and was waived from IR with an injury settlement by the Ravens on Sept. 2. It appears Dixon may be at full health, but it remains to be seen how his knee responded to the workout. Dixon has registered 148 carries for 715 yards and two touchdowns while catching 36 passes for 213 yards and a score over 18 NFL games since entering the league in 2016.