Dixon (knee) signed a contract with the Jets on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old spent the preseason with the Ravens but fractured his kneecap and was let go with an injury settlement at roster cutdowns. Dixon had 60 carries for 333 yards and two touchdowns in six games with Baltimore last season, but he's unlikely to play a significant role in the backfield down the stretch in New York.

