Dixon was waived by the Jets on Wednesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The 26-year-old running back was a fourth-round pick for the Ravens back in 2016, and while he's been the subject of fantasy-football hype on a few different occasions, injuries have been the major theme of Dixon's pro career. He's unlikely to land on an NFL roster for Week 1, though he appears to be healthy at the moment.