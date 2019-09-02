Kenneth Dixon: Released with injury settlement
Dixon, who has a fractured knee, will be released by the Ravens with an injury settlement, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Due to the nature of his injury, it will be some time before Dixon will be able consider catching on with another team. With the Ravens having moved on from the 2016 fourth-rounder, Dixon will look to re-boot his career elsewhere once he's fully recovered from his knee injury.
