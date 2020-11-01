Ingram (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
With Ingram -- who may miss time beyond Week 8 due to a high-ankle issue -- sidelined against the Steelers, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will head the Ravens' rushing attack Sunday. With a time-share on tap in potentially rainy conditions, both backs will look to find ways to produce against Pittsburgh's rugged run defense, while it's worth noting that Dobbins' likely involvement in the passing game bolsters his PPR utility to a degree.
