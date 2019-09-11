Ingram (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

We'll track Ingram's status as the week continues, but so far there's nothing to suggest that his Week 2 status is in danger. This past Sunday, in the Ravens' 59-10 win over Miami, Ingram turned his 25 snaps into 14 carries for 107 yards and two TDs. Meanwhile, Gus Edwards logged 29 snaps and 17 carries, but that's more indicative of the game flow in a blowout, and perhaps Ingram being a little banged up, than an actual depth chart change.

