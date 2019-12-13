Ravens' Mark Ingram: Rock-solid complementary effort

Ingram rushed 13 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for a 10-yard score in the Ravens' 42-21 win over the Jets on Thursday. He also logged a two-point conversion rush.

Ingram found himself in the end zone frequently Thursday, with his six-yard rush midway through the first quarter opening the scoring on the night for both teams. The veteran also notched Baltimore's final score of the night on a 10-yard reception on the fourth quarter, his fourth receiving touchdown of the season (all within the last five games). Ingram's rushing yardage tally Thursday against the Jets' typically stonewalling run defense was actually his best of any non-100-yard performance this season, and he'll look to build on that effort versus the Browns in a Week 16 divisional matchup a week from Sunday.