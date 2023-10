Pierce had five tackles (four solo) including a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Cardinals.

Pierce had a 15-yard strip sack on Joshua Dobbs in the third quarter that was recovered by the Cardinals but forced Arizona to punt the ball away. It was Pierce's first sack since the 2021 season against the Steelers on Dec. 9. He played 43 defensive snaps Sunday which is the third game this season that he's played 40-plus snaps on defense.