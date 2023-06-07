Pierce (biceps/elbow), who finished last season on injured reserve, has been spotted working out during Ravens' voluntary OTAs, Jonathan Alfano of SI.com reports.

After opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19-related concerns, the veteran defensive lineman appeared in just 11 games over the past two seasons with elbow and bicep injuries. Pierce said that he's feeling healthy once again, and if so, the 6-foot, 340-pounder should reprise his typical run-stuffing role at nose tackle in 2023. Between stops in Baltimore and Minnesota during his career, Pierce has appeared in 71 games and has tallied 177 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.