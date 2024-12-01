Pierce (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce will miss a fifth straight game due to a calf injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Browns. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and although he finished the week strong with a full practice Friday, he hasn't progressed in his recovery enough to return for Sunday's contest. With the Ravens on a bye for Week 14, Pierce's next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 15.