Pierce and the Ravens agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million extension Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 31-year-old has spent six of his seven years in the NFL with the Ravens and he'll remain in Baltimore through the 2025 season after inking an extension Saturday. Pierce has been having one of the best seasons of his career thus far, appearing in all 16 of the Ravens' games and recording 36 total tackles, including 1.0 sack, while also deflecting two passes. Expect the 355-pound nose tackle to continue being a major part of Baltimore's run defense for years to come.