Ya-Sin is signing with Baltimore on a one-year contract for up to $6 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2019 second-round pick, Ya-Sin started 29 of his 41 games in three seasons with the Colts before being dealt to the Raiders last offseason. He then started nine of his 11 appearances in Las Vegas, missing time in October and then December due to knee injuries. He should be healthy by now, and he's the favorite to start across from Marlon Humphrey for a Ravens defense with poor depth at cornerback. The soon-to-be 27-year-old has defended at least five passes each season as a pro, but he only has two career interceptions and hasn't topped 45 tackles since his rookie year, lingering well south of the fantasy radar in most IDP leagues.