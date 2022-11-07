Smith will make his Ravens debut against the Saints on Monday Night Football, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith was traded by Chicago to Baltimore on Oct. 31 in exchange for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and will make his Ravens debut Monday. The fifth-year linebacker was his usual dominant self for the Bears to start the 2022 campaign, totaling 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions across eight appearances. The extent of his role Monday remains to be seen, but as soon as he's up to speed with Baltimore's playbook, he figures to be a premier IDP option once again.