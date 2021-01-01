Bonds (knee) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Bonds hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 15, when he was carted off during the second half of a 23-17 loss to New England. A subsequent two-week stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list further kept Bond from engaging in team activities. Now, the 24-year-old finds himself rejoining the fold as Baltimore attempts to secure its third consecutive playoff appearance on the road against the Bengals in Week 17.