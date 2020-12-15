site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Terrell Bonds: Clears COVID-19 protocols
Bonds (knee) was restored from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday but will remain on injured reserve, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Bonds has been on IR since Nov. 17, and it's possible that he could still play this year. He will stick to special teams if that's the case. A return to practice is the next step in his recovery.
