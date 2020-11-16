Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Bond (knee) is expected to miss multiple games, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bond was carted off in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Patriots, and it appears he suffered a serious injury, although the details remain unknown. He won't play this Sunday against the Titans, and he's expected to miss the following Thursday's matchup against Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old typically sticks to special teams, but his absence will affect the secondary depth.