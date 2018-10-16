Jefferson recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack across 44 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Titans.

The Ravens defense tore apart the Titans' offensive line Sunday, recording 11 sacks on the day. Jefferson's sack came midway through the third quarter, bringing his season-total to three. He'll now shift his focus to the Saints, who have only allowed eight sacks on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories