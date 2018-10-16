Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Records sack Sunday
Jefferson recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack across 44 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Titans.
The Ravens defense tore apart the Titans' offensive line Sunday, recording 11 sacks on the day. Jefferson's sack came midway through the third quarter, bringing his season-total to three. He'll now shift his focus to the Saints, who have only allowed eight sacks on the season.
More News
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Nine tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Leads team in tackles•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Interception in season-opening win•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Gets action in dress rehearsal•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Ravens' Tony Jefferson: Restructures deal•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6