The Ravens placed Jefferson (knee) on injured reserve Monday.

Jefferson suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday's win over the Steelers. It's possible that the 27-year-old sustained additional knee damage beyond the ACL. Going forward, Anthony Levine and Chuck Clark both stand to play larger roles in Baltimore's secondary. The Ravens are also a candidate to add depth at the safety position in the near future.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories