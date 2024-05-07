Wallace figures to compete with newcomer Deonte Harty for depth chart slotting as the coming season approaches, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Per Zrebiec, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and rookie fourth-rounder Devontez Walker currently profile as the team's top four wide receivers, while Wallace and Harty could be vying for the next slot, a potential summer competition that may hinge on who the team deems more useful in the return game. Of course, injuries down the road could change that context, but as things stand Wallace doesn't have a clear path to an expanded role in the Ravens offense in 2024.