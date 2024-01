Wallace (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Wallace began Baltimore's week of practice with a DNP, but he was able to follow that up with back-to-back limited sessions and he's got a chance to play this weekend. If Wallace is able to suit up for the AFC Championship Game, he'd likely serve as a depth piece in the Ravens' wide receiver room as well as the team's second-string kick and punt returner.