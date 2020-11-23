Phillips (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday and can resume practicing, Aaron Kasinitz of PennLive.com reports.

The 23-year-old landed on injured reserve with the high-ankle sprain in early November but is nearing his return to the active roster. Phillips can be activated for Thursday's game at Pittsburg, though it's unclear if he'll require more than a couple days of practice to get back up to speed. Patrick Mekari should continue working at right guard for the Ravens in the meantime.