Snead was held without a catch on three targets Sunday against the Bengals.

The veteran had caught all 10 of his targets on the year entering Sunday but was shut out by the Bengals. Snead played just 60 percent of the snaps -- 38 total -- which is in line with his season average outside of the Chiefs game in which he played 84 percent of the snaps. Despite playing a relatively high percentage of the snaps, Snead is not a major part of the passing game. He and the Ravens will travel to Philadelphia for a Week 6 showdown with the Eagles.