Armstrong was released by the Saints on Tuesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Armstrong joined the Saints in mid-September and exclusively played special teams during his five games with the team. The 28-year-old has played for six teams since going undrafted out of Miami (FL) in 2013.

