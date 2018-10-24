Ray-Ray Armstrong: Let go off injured reserve
Armstrong (concussion) was released off injured reserve by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Armstrong suffered the concussion against the Eagles in Week 6 and was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. The 27-year-old is eligible to play elsewhere, assuming he can clear the concussion protocol.
