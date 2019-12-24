Cowboys' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Signs with Dallas
Armstrong signed a deal with the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Armstrong worked out for Dallas last week and joins the team for depth at linebacker after Leighton Vander Esch (neck) was placed injured reserve. The 28-year-old will likely fill a role on special teams as he did in five games with the Saints earlier this season.
