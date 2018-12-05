Peterson (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, NFL.com reports.

This is more or less a veteran day off for Peterson, with an expectation that he'll make an appearance in practice before week's end. In Monday's loss to the Eagles, 90 of his 98 yards came on one touchdown scamper, but his upcoming matchup with the Giants should provide a safer opponent to exploit. Over its last five contests, the Giants defense has given up 129.6 rushing yards per game and four TDs on the ground to opposing running backs.

