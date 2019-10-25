Peterson (ankle) rushed 14 times for 76 yards and secured both of his targets for 27 yards in the Redskins' 19-9 loss to the Vikings on Thursday.

Peterson shook off the ankle injury he'd been saddled with earlier in the week to make a successful return to the city where he enjoyed the most prolific seasons of his career. With a 29-yard scamper in the third quarter, Peterson passed LaDainian Tomlinson for sixth place on the all-time rushing list after having vaulted over Jerome Bettis earlier in the game. Peterson has been a beneficiary of the change at head coach, as interim boss Bill Callahan has afforded him 57 carries over three games since replacing Jay Gruden. The future Hall of Famer will look to eclipse the 75-yard mark for the fourth consecutive contest at the expense of the Bills in a Week 9 interconference matchup a week from Sunday.