Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Solid in milestone night
Peterson (ankle) rushed 14 times for 76 yards and secured both of his targets for 27 yards in the Redskins' 19-9 loss to the Vikings on Thursday.
Peterson shook off the ankle injury he'd been saddled with earlier in the week to make a successful return to the city where he enjoyed the most prolific seasons of his career. With a 29-yard scamper in the third quarter, Peterson passed LaDainian Tomlinson for sixth place on the all-time rushing list after having vaulted over Jerome Bettis earlier in the game. Peterson has been a beneficiary of the change at head coach, as interim boss Bill Callahan has afforded him 57 carries over three games since replacing Jay Gruden. The future Hall of Famer will look to eclipse the 75-yard mark for the fourth consecutive contest at the expense of the Bills in a Week 9 interconference matchup a week from Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Still banking on playing Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Optimistic about Thursday night•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Status in question for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Fails to practice Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Has high- and low-ankle sprains•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...