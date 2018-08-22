Smith is likely to get extended playing time in Friday's preseason game against Denver, Rick Snider of The Washington Post reports.

Smith was efficient in his Washington debut last week against the Jets, completing four of six passes for 48 yards to set up a chip-shot field goal on the lone drive he played. He'll likely get far more snaps Friday, but he'll be facing a tougher defense and may not have Jamison Crowder (groin), Jordan Reed (toe) or Chris Thompson (leg) at his disposal. Of course, Washington's rushing game will be the real storyline, with 33-year-old Adrian Peterson set to join Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine (ankle) and Thompson in the backfield.