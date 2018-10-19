Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Healthy to enter Week 7
Scherff (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Scherff aggravated his MCL to begin the week, but no longer appears to be hindered by the injury. The 26-year-old appears on track to start at the right guard position during Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
