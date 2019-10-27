Redskins' Chris Thompson: Week 9 return in play

Interim coach Bill Callahan said Friday that he's hopeful Thompson (toe) will be ready to play in the Redskins' Week 9 game against the Bills, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson was inactive for a second straight game in Thursday's 19-9 loss to the Vikings, with the quick turnaround for the Week 8 contest never making it likely that he would be able to suit up. With a few additional days of prep time ahead of the Nov. 3 game in Buffalo, Thompson should have a better chance at overcoming his bout with turf toe, but his availability for the contest will likely hinge on what he's able to do in practices next Wednesday through Friday. Once Thompson is cleared to play again, Wendell Smallwood will drop back to third on the depth chart at running back and likely see most of his playing time on special teams.