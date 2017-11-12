Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Will undergo MRI

Hall (knee) will have an MRI done Sunday against the Saints.

The veteran safety spent the first half of the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a knee injury, and they're likely concerned about an aggravation of the same injury. If this is deemed true, Hall could be looking at another long-term absence.

