Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Dealing with bone bruise

Hall (knee) sustained a bone bruise in Sunday's loss to the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hall left Sunday's game after playing only 21 snaps and later underwent an MRI exam. The bruise diagnosis is great news for the veteran cornerback, playing only his second game of the season after tearing his ACL in September 2016. There is currently no timetable for his return, and the Redskins could be forced to make a move if Hall and fellow safety Montae Nicholson (shoulder) are forced to miss any more time.