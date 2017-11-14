Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Dealing with bone bruise
Hall (knee) sustained a bone bruise in Sunday's loss to the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hall left Sunday's game after playing only 21 snaps and later underwent an MRI exam. The bruise diagnosis is great news for the veteran cornerback, playing only his second game of the season after tearing his ACL in September 2016. There is currently no timetable for his return, and the Redskins could be forced to make a move if Hall and fellow safety Montae Nicholson (shoulder) are forced to miss any more time.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...