Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Returns from PUP list
The Redskins activated Hall (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Friday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Hall has been eligible to be activated for a little more than a week, but with Stefan McClure (hamstring) on injured reserve and Montae Nicholson nursing a shoulder injury, the timing is right for the Redskins. It's unclear exactly what role the 33-year-old will have in Washington's secondary, but the veteran presence should be a welcome sight in what has been an injury plagued unit.
