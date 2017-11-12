Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Injures knee

Hall hurt his knee Sunday against the Vikings and is questionable to return, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Hall sat out of the first half of the season due to a knee injury, so if this is related, it's not a good sign. The veteran safety was able to make five tackles (four solo) and two pass breakups against the Seahawks in Week 9, and he leaves behind just two healthy safeties in his absence.

