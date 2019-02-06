Guice (knee) posted a video of himself sprinting on a practice field Wednesday.

Guice also posted a workout video three weeks ago, providing evidence that his rehab process is on schedule or at least not too far behind. He developed an infection after mid-August surgery to repair an ACL tear, requiring a seven-week course of intravenous antibiotics. The infection may have initially pushed things back, but the 21-year-old has the benefit of both youth and freakish athleticism. Guice's quick rehab progress and commitment to working at the team facility could leave the Redskins hesitant to make a significant financial commitment to Adrian Peterson, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. The 33-year-old might be too expensive as an insurance policy if the team is confident Guice will be ready for the lead role by Week 1.

