Redskins' Derrius Guice: Making enough progress to sprint
Guice (knee) posted a video of himself sprinting on a practice field Wednesday.
Guice also posted a workout video three weeks ago, providing evidence that his rehab process is on schedule or at least not too far behind. He developed an infection after mid-August surgery to repair an ACL tear, requiring a seven-week course of intravenous antibiotics. The infection may have initially pushed things back, but the 21-year-old has the benefit of both youth and freakish athleticism. Guice's quick rehab progress and commitment to working at the team facility could leave the Redskins hesitant to make a significant financial commitment to Adrian Peterson, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. The 33-year-old might be too expensive as an insurance policy if the team is confident Guice will be ready for the lead role by Week 1.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Returns to field•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Dealing with major recovery setback•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Scheduled for surgery•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Formally placed on IR•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Diagnosed with torn ACL•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: May have sprained MCL•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...