Marshall was carted off the field with an apparent right knee injury during Saturday's practice, ESPN's John Keim reports.

This is another incident in a string of bad injury luck for Marshall, who missed his rookie season with an elbow injury and also suffered a torn ACL during his college career. More updates on Marshall will be available once he's examined by the team's medical staff, but the fact that he was carted off Saturday is certainly concerning. He was considered on the bubble in terms of a roster spot entering camp, so additional missed time does not bode well for Marshall.