Kalis was claimed off waivers by the Redskins on Monday.

Kalis was waived by the Colts on Saturday with an undisclosed injury, but the Redskins are willing to take the risk of bringing him in given their depleted offensive line. Kalis likely won't start off the bat for Washington, but he should provide some depth moving forward.

