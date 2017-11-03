Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Questionable for Sunday
Spaight is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a shoulder injury.
Spaight was limited by the injury in every practice this week. If he isn't cleared to play Sunday, Josh Harvey-Clemons could be in store for an expanded role.
More News
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Not on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Active Sunday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...