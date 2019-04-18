The Redskins signed Ioannidis (hamstring) to a three-year, $21.75 million extension Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Washington now has all three pieces of its starting defensive line locked in through 2021. While Ioannidis doesn't get as much recognition as first-round teammates Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne, the 2016 fourth-rounder has received comparably strong grades as a pass rusher from Pro Football Focus each of the past two seasons and is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he netted 7.5 sacks in 14 games. However, it isn't clear where he stands in his recovery from the hamstring injury that cost Ioannidis the final two games of the year.

