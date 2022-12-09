Ioannidis (calf) was a full participant at Friday's practice session.
After logging consecutive limited practices to open the week, Ioannidis was able to raise his participation on Friday, which bodes well for his chances to play Sunday against Seattle. The defensive tackle has missed two consecutive games and if he can't go in Week 14, Derrick Brown will continue to operate as the main disruptor on the Panthers' interior defensive line.
