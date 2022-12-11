Ioannidis (calf) is active Sunday against the Seahawks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Ioannidis was able to log a full practice Friday, but he remained questionable for the game. His return from a two-week absence is definitely good news for the inside of the Panthers defensive line.
More News
-
Panthers' Matt Ioannidis: Logs full practice Friday•
-
Panthers' Matt Ioannidis: Not playing again Sunday•
-
Panthers' Matt Ioannidis: Won't play against Baltimore•
-
Panthers' Matt Ioannidis: Suffers calf injury Thursday•
-
Panthers' Matt Ioannidis: Full participant Thursday•
-
Panthers' Matt Ioannidis: Out as expected Sunday•