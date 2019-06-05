Redskins' Paul Richardson: Ramps up activity Wednesday
Richardson (shoulder) is participating in team drills during Wednesday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Mostly a spectator in his return to practice Tuesday, Richardson was reportedly much more active Wednesday. Since his recovery from shoulder surgery was expected to drag on through the end of spring workouts, Richardson's mere availability is a significant development for the Redskins, let alone his active involvement in team drills. The 2014 second-rounder is primed to open training camp as Washington's No. 1 receiver and it seems he could be full-go at that point.
