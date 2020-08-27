Richardson (hamstring) is visiting the Seahawks and could re-sign with the team this week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Richardson, who was cut by Washington back in February, could offer the Seahawks reliable depth at receiver. His only productive season in the NFL occurred with Seattle in 2017, when Richardson connected with Russell Wilson for 44 catches, 703 yards and six scores. The 28-year-old will need to clear a physical and go through necessary COVID-19 protocols before signing any potential contract.