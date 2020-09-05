Richardson was released by the Seahawks on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The writing was on the wall following David Moore's contract restructuring. The addition of Josh Gordon, who could be reinstated at some point in the near future and the return of Phillip Dorsett (foot) to practice made Richardson expendable. He'll join a host of notable names to immediate enter free agency.
