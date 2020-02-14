Play

Richardson is being released by Washington, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

It isn't clear if Richardson was approached about a pay cut before the final decision was made. Either way, he'll be free to immediately sign with a new team, after making it just two season deep on a five-year, $40 million contract. Richardson, who will turn 28 in April, missed the final five games of 2019 with a hamstring injury. A 44-703-6 receiving line for the 2017 Seahawks represents the only productive season on his NFL resume.

